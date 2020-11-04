AOC Handily Wins Second Term In NYC’s 14th Congressional District

Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez routed Republican John Cummings in New York’s 14th Congressional District in Northern Queens and parts of the Bronx, taking 68% to the former NYPD officer’s 31% to secure a widely anticipated second term in the House.

In 2018, the eloquent, social media-savvy, self-proclaimed Democratic socialist won the seat with nearly 80% percent of the vote, defeating Queens County Democratic Party leader and longtime Congressman Joe Crowley in the primary. She swept into Congress with a historically diverse midterm group of freshman, including 36 women and 24 people of color and sits on the House Financial Services Committee and Oversight and Reform Committee.

AOC, 31, has racked up many memorable moments in a relatively short time, including a searing takedown over the summer of Rep. Ted Yoho after he called her “crazy,” “disgusting” and a “f*cking bitch” on the steps of the Capitol within earshot of a reporter.

In a moving address to the House, she attacked deep-seated sexism and misogyny. “I want to thank him for showing the world that you can be a powerful man and accost women. It happens every day in this country,” she said, adding, “I am someone’s daughter too.”

Earlier, AOC, whose parents are of Puerto Rico descent, was targeted by an infamous President Donald Trump racist Twitter tirade urging her and Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” The four became known as the Squad, and all four won re-election tonight.

AOC’s fellow Knock Down the House documentary subject Cori Bush also won her district in Missouri. The 2018 Netflix film, which premiered at Sundance, follows four female first-time candidates challenging Democratic incumbents in the midterms. Bush lost then, but won today.

“I am humbled and honored to be a part of this day, but to also be on this historical ballot as the Democratic nominee for the first district here in Missouri — poised to be the first Black congresswoman from the state of Missouri, the first woman from this district ever, the first Missouri nurse, and the first activist fighting for Black lives going to Congress,” she said, voting this morning wearing a Breonna Taylor face mask.

