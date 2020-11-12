Anton & WestEnd Strike TV Development Slate Deal & Set Debut Project From ‘No Man’s Land’ Creators

Production and finance outfit Anton and sales and production company WestEnd have entered a deal to co-fund a development slate of TV series.

The first project under the pact will be a thriller series from writers/producers Ron Leshem and Amit Cohen, whose credits include the war drama No Man’s Land, which Hulu is showing stateside. Cohen also produced the Keshet show False Flag and Leshem created the Israeli teen drama Euphoria, which was adapted by HBO.

WestEnd also recently partnered with the duo on Israel’s biggest budget television drama series to date, Valley of Tears, which Deadline revealed had sold to HBO Max.

Anton has recent credits include BBC productions Gentleman Jack, and Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials. The company has multi-financing agreements with European companies including Federation Entertainment and TF1-owned Newen.

WestEnd Films’ Managing Director Maya Amsellem said: “WestEnd has launched its TV arm WeSeries a year ago and we are thrilled to be working with Anton to develop and produce high end dramas. Our combined expertise and knowledge will be devoted to finding and curating unique stories that will resonate with an international audience.”

Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud added: “Ron and Amit are visionary creators whose storytelling speaks to global audiences. We are delighted to be partnering with our talented friends at WestEnd Films to support the development of some ground-breaking new shows.”