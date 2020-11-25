Annet Mahendru, Peter Vack To Star In ‘Grow’; Matt Medrano Joins ‘Whose Child’; Britt Baron, Caleb Foote Topline ‘Amy And Peter Are Getting Divorced’ – Film Briefs

Annet Mahendru, who currently stars in AMC’s The Walking Dead spinoff World Beyond, and Peter Vack (The Bold Type, Homeland) are set to star in Grow, a horror indie written and directed by Brian Gottlieb. It centers on a man (Vack) who is imprisoned and impregnated by a group of cult members with an archaic belief system. It is an examination of gender, flipping conventional stereotypes. Mahendru will play twins Kitty and Locasta Larkin. Gottlieb, Bryson Pintard and Michael Tipps are producing while Louie Gibson will serve as executive producers. Mahendru is repped by Bohemia Group, Paradigm and Nelson Davis. Vack is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

***

Mega

Matt Medrano has joined Anna Schafer in Whose Child, an indie film that is being directed by Roxy Shih. The plot follows a woman (Schafer) working in public relations at a children’s hospital who gets her life turned around when she is assigned to be an “Auntie” for a young boy named Billy. Billy’s case is severe; he’s suffering from heavy head trauma, is in a coma, and is barely hanging on to life. When she realizes that the incident was a domestic abuse case, she takes matters into her own hands to overturn a system that would have otherwise failed him. Medrano will play her love interest, Ray. Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren are producing under their The Ninth House label. Medrano recently wrapped filming a guest-starring role on the fourth season of Paramount Network drama Yellowstone, and he will next be seen in Taylor Sheridan’s action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead opposite Angelina Jolie. He’s repped by Brave Artists Management.

***

Britt Baron (Glow) and Caleb Foote (The Kids Are Alright) will star in Amy and Peter Are Getting Divorced, a rom-com directed by April Moreau and filmed a couple of months after the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Will Ropp (The Way Back), Yuri Sardarov (Chicago Fire), Caroline Harris (Tyler Perry’s Bruh) and Natalie Rousseau (Shit House) also star in the film, which was shot wherever the talent was quarantined. Co-written by Moreau and Emily Hanley, the pic shows what happens when a seemingly perfect couple plans to divorce and how their once-tight friend group struggles to cope with the aftermath. It’s divided into 10 short segments that form one cohesive feature. Brian Katz and Thomas Zambeck of Umbrelic Entertainment produced the project in association with ScreenTyme.