Anita Pointer, Cassandra James, Alise Willis, Frederick Du Rietz, More Sign With Armada Partners

Just weeks after expanding its representation team, Armada Partners’ roster continues to grow. Anita Pointer (The Pointer Sisters), Cassandra James (General Hospital, Diggstown), Alise Willis (Tyler Perry’s Ruthless), Carolyn Hennesy (General Hospital, True Blood), Justin Welborn (Justified, Final Destination), and Frederick Du Rietz (Bilched, Secret City) have signed with the management company.

Anita Pointer, a co-founding member of the Grammy-winning R&B vocal group The Pointer Sisters, joins Armada as they work to develop both film and television properties based on her historic career. James is noted as being one of the first transgender actresses to have a multi-year role on a daytime soap opera. Willis recently wrapped Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, due out later this year.

Pointer also is repped by attorney Chad Christopher of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Hennesy and Welborn continue to be co-managed by Justice & Ponder. Du Rietz is repped in Australia by Smith & MacDonald.