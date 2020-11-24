‘Animal Kingdom’: Anthony Konechny Joins TNT Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: TNT’s Animal Kingdom has added Anthony Konechny to the cast in a recurring role.

Konechny, who has acted in Supergirl, Witches of East End and Fifty Shades of Grey, will appear in the show’s fifth season as a younger version of Denis Leary’s Billy.

Carla Frankenbach will write Animal Kingdom season 5, with Loren Yaconelli set to direct. John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, David Michod and Liz Watts executive produce the upcoming TNT drama season.

Konechny’s additional credits include Almost Human, 2 Hearts, Noelle and X-Men: Apocalypse. He is repped by Robert Stein Management/Global Artists in US; and PLAY in Canada.