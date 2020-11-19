Angelina Jolie To Direct Movie ‘Unreasonable Behaviour’ About Revered War Photographer Don McCullin; Working Title & Hardy Son & Baker Producing

Angelina Jolie (Unbroken) has signed on to direct Unreasonable Behaviour, a biopic of legendary British war photographer Don McCullin, based on his autobiography of the same title.

The film is being produced by Tom Hardy and Dean Baker under their Hardy Son & Baker banner (Taboo) alongside Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (Darkest Hour). McCullin and Mark George are exec producing. No word on casting yet.

BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Gregory Burke (’71) is writing the screenplay. The autobiography is an unflinching account of the celebrated British war photographer’s life, which took him from poverty-stricken, wartime London to some of the world’s most dangerous war zones.

Best known for his often harrowing black and white images taken in Vietnam and Cambodia whilst working for The Observer and The Sunday Times Newspapers, McCullin risked his life to capture the images of war which continue to resonate to this day.

“I am humbled to have a chance to bring Don McCullin’s life to film,” said Jolie in a statement. “I was drawn to his unique combination of fearlessness and humanity – his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war, and his empathy and respect for those who suffer its consequences. We hope to make a film that is as uncompromising as Don’s photography, about the extraordinary people and events he witnessed, and the rise and fall of a unique era in journalism”.

Don McCullin added: “Having viewed Angelina’s last film on Cambodia (and having spent so much time during the war there) I was very impressed at how she made such a powerful and accurate representation of the place at that time. I feel as if I am in safe, capable and professional hands with her.“

“Don McCullin is someone that we’ve long held a deep and profound respect for,” commented HSB’s Hardy and Baker jointly. “His remarkable story is one of brutal honesty, unflinching courage, and unbound empathy. Angelina has carved a considered approach to the material that we’ve all been looking for – relevant and compelling, ethically sensitive and engaging. We are excited by her vision and look forward to supporting her depiction of a man who deserves to be remembered for his extraordinary contribution, service, and lifelong work to humanity.”

