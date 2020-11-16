Andy Cohen To Host & EP ‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV’ For E!

E! is going to take a look back at some of the most iconic moments in reality television in a seven-part doc series.

The NBCU cable network has ordered For Real: The Story of Reality TV, hosted and exec produced by Andy Cohen.

The series, which will air in early 2021, is produced by Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Bunim/Murray Productions and Cohen’s Most Talkative.

It will rewind the clock and revisit some of the most iconic reality television moments that have shaped the world we live in today and share the inside scoop from the stars of these shows from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Bachelor and The Real World to The Real Housewives and Survivor.

In each episode, Cohen will explore a theme or moment from reality television and sit down with the biggest names in the unscripted world.

Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, David Sambuchi and Andy Cohen are executive producers.

“I’m thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre,” said Cohen. “This series is like great candy.”

“A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that’s forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture,” said Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President, Development, Bravo and E!. “At a time where the world is constantly changing, For Real: The Story of Reality TV offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that’s captured so many.”