NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Receive Founders Award From International Emmys For COVID Briefings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has plenty of TV time during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when he made daily briefings on his state’s handling of the disease when New York City was the global hotspot. Now he is set to receive the 2020 International Emmy Founders Award.

The honor is presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to an individual or organization who “crosses cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity.” Cuomo will receive the award during the International Emmy Awards, which will stream live starting at 11 a.m. ET on Monday.

International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

“The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” International Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner said. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

On March 2, Cuomo held a media briefing from Albany, the state’s capital, to inform and educate New Yorkers and the public at large about the coronavirus outbreak that was just starting to be recognized as a massive public health threat. That 12-minute introduction, part of a 34-minute session with other state leaders, was the first of 111 consecutive daily briefings for New Yorkers and the wider world about the grim progress of the worst pandemic to hit the United States in a century. The briefings were carried live by New York’s local TV stations; nationally on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News; and on other news outlets in the U.S. and around the world.

One of Cuomo’s regular viewers was President Donald Trump, with whom the governor often traded insults and, occasionally, compliments. The two regularly made headlines as one reacted to the other’s statements and rebuttals.

His last “daily” briefing was held on June 19.