CNN’s Anderson Cooper Says He Regrets “Obese Turtle” Trump Remark: “That’s Not The Person I Want To Be”

Following Donald Trump’s controversial Thursday speech claiming non-existing voter fraud, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper had a strong reaction, culminating with this statement, “That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful man in the world And we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over. “

The “obese turtle” line went viral, with the video of Cooper amassing tens of millions of views online and spurring a slew of memes. It also entered the political lexicon.

During CNN’s Saturday coverage after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 Presidential election, Cooper interviewed former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Answering Cooper’s question how he thinks Biden should handle the situation with Trump refusing to concede, Yang said, “I’m happy to say, it seems like Trump is going to be, in your words, an obese turtle on his back, just flailing around, Anderson.”

He proceeded to share his thoughts on what Biden should do.

After Yang finished his answer, Cooper said, before segueing to the next question, “By the way I should say, I regret using those words because that’s not the person I really wanna be. It was in the moment, and I regret it.”

Here is the original video: