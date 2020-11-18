‘American Sole’: Bad Bunny Joins Kevin Hart-Produced Drama At STXfilms

EXCLUSIVE: Latin Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny has been added to the cast of the Ian Edelman-helmed STXfilms drama American Sole, joining previously announced cast members Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, and Offset. Kevin Hart is producing the film via his HartBeat production banner.

The pic follows two twentysomethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will have a supporting role in the film, marking his feature acting debut. It was recently announced that the Latin trap rapper/singer will be a guest star on the third season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.

“We’re tremendously excited by the way the cast is coming together and thrilled to have Bad Bunny joining this film,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “As an actor, he’ll provide not only incredible entertainment value but real authenticity to his role.”

In addition to Hart, producers include Jake Stein of Scondo Productions and NBA All-Star Chris Paul through his Ohh Dip!!! Productions banner. HartBeat’s Bryan Smiley and Bad Bunny will serve as exec producers. Drew Simon and Patricia Braga will oversee the project for STXfilms.

Bad Bunny’s 2018 debut album X 100pre picked up a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album, while his sophomore studio album, YHLQMDLG, landed at number two on the Billboard 200, making him the first Latino artist in history to achieve this position. His most recent album, Las Que No Iban A Salir, debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums.

Bad Bunny is repped by UTA and Rimas Entertainment.