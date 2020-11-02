American Music Awards Sets Taraji P. Henson As Host For 2020 Show

Golden Globe-winning actor, writer and producer Taraji P. Henson will host the “2020 American Music Awards” (AMAs) live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 PM ET/PT, on ABC.

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” said Henson. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Henson’s resume includes the musical drama Empire, for which she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for multiple Emmy awards. Her film roles include the Academy-Award-nominated film Hidden Figures and her breakout performance in the critically-acclaimed Hustle & Flow.

She is also the New York Times best-selling author of Around the Way Girl, a memoir about her family and friends, her determination to make it to Hollywood, and the importance of living your own truth.

Related Story American Music Awards Nominations: Roddy Rich And The Weeknd Lead The Way, Megan Thee Stallion Scores First Nominations

Henson launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in honor of her late father to provide scholarships to African American students majoring in mental health, that offer mental health services to youth in urban schools, and work to lower the recidivism rates of African American men and women.

Henson plans to spotlight mental wellness in a new talk show for Facebook Watch. She is currently developing an Empire spinoff with her production company, TPH Entertainment, as part of her first-look deal with 20th Television.

Broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s AMA nominees include two-time AMA winner The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch, both with eight nominations, leading all of this year’s nominees. First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion earned five nominations, becoming the most nominated female artist this year. And in a six-way tie, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned four nominations each.

As previously announced, two-time nominee Dua Lipa will perform at this year’s show.

AMA nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album, and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans. Voting is now open for all AMA categories and fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs directly by visiting TheAMAs.com/Vote.