American Music Awards Continue Pre-Production After Positive COVID-19 Tests

EXCLUSIVE: A few crew members working on the upcoming American Music Awards have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the safety protocols put in place by Dick Clark Productions. Contact tracing was initiated, with those who were in close proximity to the impacted individuals asked to quarantine and will not be part of the production, which is moving forward as scheduled.

“The safety of all our productions and everyone involved is our number one priority,” a spokesperson for Dick Clark Prods. said in a statement to Deadline. “The American Music Awards has rigorous COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols, approved by the unions and with guidance from LA County Department of Public Health, that are beyond what is required. During our routine testing and onboarding process, less than a handful of crew have tested positive. In accordance with our strict protocols, upon a positive test result, that individual is immediately removed from production, contact tracing is conducted and disinfection is completed. Production is continuing safely and we look forward to an amazing show next Sunday.”

According to sources, more than 700 tests have been administered on performers and crew working on the AMAs, with four — all from crew members — coming back positive. I hear all four individuals had been wearing masks and of them, only one had been inside the venue (another had been outside only and two were never onsite). I hear the entire set is being disinfected every night, and the area where the person with a positive test worked was also disinfected immediately after his result was received.

Dick Clark Prods. has experience successfully producing live events during the pandemic — the company completed the Academy of Country Music Awards (9/16) and Billboard Music Awards (10/14) without incident.

The 2020 American Music Awards are set to air live Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 PM on ABC. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, announced performers include Dua Lipa, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Billie Eilish and Katy Perry.

The American Music Awards will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.