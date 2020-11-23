American Music Awards 2020 Full Winners List: The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift Among Honorees

The American Music Awards (AMAs) handed out trophies for their 2020 ceremony with The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift as some of the night’s top winners.
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, this in-person ceremony aired on ABC and was wildly socially distanced with cardboard cutouts of Beyonce, Jay Z, Dolly Parton and others in the orchestra section of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, select masked fans who were tested for COVID and socially distanced were in the balcony of the theater to provide live energy to performers that included Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Darius Rucker, BTS as well as the unexpected duet of The Weeknd and Kenny G. We also had throwback performances from the iconic R&B trio Bell Biv Devoe as well as a medley from Nelly.
In addition, this year’s AMAs included new rap and hip-hop categories as well as new awards for Latin music. The ceremony is certainly a move forward of what we can expect from award ceremonies in the year to come.
Read the full list of winners below.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Doja Cat
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Justin Bieber
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Harry Styles, “Fine Line”
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- COUNTRY
Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Juice WRLD
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Roddy Ricch, “Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
The Weeknd, “After Hours”
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- LATIN
Becky G
FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN
Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”
FAVORITE SONG – LATIN
Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Twenty One Pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Jonas Brothers
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Lady Gaga
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Birds of Prey: The Album”
