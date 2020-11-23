American Music Awards 2020 Full Winners List: The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift Among Honorees

The American Music Awards (AMAs) handed out trophies for their 2020 ceremony with The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift as some of the night’s top winners.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, this in-person ceremony aired on ABC and was wildly socially distanced with cardboard cutouts of Beyonce, Jay Z, Dolly Parton and others in the orchestra section of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, select masked fans who were tested for COVID and socially distanced were in the balcony of the theater to provide live energy to performers that included Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Darius Rucker, BTS as well as the unexpected duet of The Weeknd and Kenny G. We also had throwback performances from the iconic R&B trio Bell Biv Devoe as well as a medley from Nelly.

In addition, this year’s AMAs included new rap and hip-hop categories as well as new awards for Latin music. The ceremony is certainly a move forward of what we can expect from award ceremonies in the year to come.

Read the full list of winners below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- COUNTRY

Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Juice WRLD

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Roddy Ricch, “Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- LATIN

Becky G

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Jonas Brothers

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Lady Gaga

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Birds of Prey: The Album”