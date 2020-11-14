‘American Horror Stories’ Spinoff Has More Details Revealed By Creator Ryan Murphy

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has provided more information on the upcoming AHS spinoff anthology series, American Horror Stories.

In an Instagram post today, Murphy said, “We are doing 16 one-hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore…many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow…”

The American Horror Stories spinoff series was announced in May. The original AHS had its 10th season delayed by the pandemic, but is expected to air at some time in 2021 on FX on Hulu.

Sarah Paulson will be involved in Murphy’s new spinoff, but not necessarily on-screen. “What can I say?” the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress said Tuesday during a Netflix panel for her new Murphy series Ratched. “I’ll be directing something.”

Deadline sources have described the new project as a companion anthology series to AHS where each episode is a stand-alone ghost story.

Murphy revealed the news of American Horror Stories back in May on Instagram. He told the mothership American Horror Story anthology cast about the idea in a Zoom call in which “we reminisced about the good times…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print.” Said Murphy then, “It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”