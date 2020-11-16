‘American Gigolo’: Gretchen Mol To Star With Jon Bernthal In Showtime Pilot Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) has been tapped as the female lead opposite Jon Bernthal in Showtime’s pilot American Gigolo, an update of the 1980 film noir classic that starred Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton. The project hails from David Hollander, Paramount TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Written and directed by Hollander, American Gigolo the series is a present-day reimagining of the iconic film. Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, who is introduced 18 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Mol), his one true love.

In the movie, the roles of Julian and Michelle were played by Gere and Hutton, respectively.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, executive produces along with Hollander, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Bernthal also serves as a producer. The project is a production of Paramount Television Studios.

Best known for her role in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, which earned Mol and her castmates two consecutive SAG Awards for drama ensemble in 2011 and 2012, Mol’s recent television credits include Perry Mason, The Twilight Zone, Nightflyers and Yellowstone. On stage, she most recently starred in the Broadway run for Disgraced. She next will be seen on the big screen in False Positive.

