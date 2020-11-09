American Forces Network To Air Netflix’s World War II Animated Drama Series ‘The Liberator’ On Veterans Day

EXCLUSIVE: The American Forces Network is getting a special Veterans Day broadcast of Netflix’s World War II animated drama series The Liberator, for military service members and their families. Based on the book by Alex Kershaw, the series hails from writer Jeb Stuart (Die Hard), A+E Studios, Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne’s Unique Features and Triscope Studios.

The four-part limited series, which also launches Nov. 11 on Netflix, airs on AFN|prime Atlantic at 7 p.m. (CET) for viewers in Central Europe and at 7 p.m. Japan|Korea Time (JKT) on AFN|prime Pacific for viewers in Japan and Korea.

Created by Stuart, based on Kershaw’s book The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey , the limited series follows the true story of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over 500 days to liberate Europe.

Related Story Netflix's 'The Witcher' Halts Production Following Multiple Positive COVID Tests

“This Veterans Day, we’re proud to present the powerful animated drama series The Liberator on Netflix,” said Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer at Netflix. “The series uses the latest in animation technology to tell a remarkable true story of heroism and sacrifice during one of the harshest military campaigns of World War II. We’re especially thrilled that military service members and their families around the world will have the chance to watch this innovative series through a special broadcast event on the American Forces Network.”

The Liberator is the first project produced in Trioscope, a new enhanced hybrid animation technology that combines state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance. It allows creators to tell a visually compelling story with rich detail in a way that conveys the human emotion and drama of the serious subject matter. Grzegorz Jonkajtys, who directs the series, developed the Trioscope technology together with Trioscope Studios co-founder L.C. Crowley.

Stuart executive produces and serves as showrunner. Kershaw is co-producer. Bob Shaye, Michael Lynne and Sarah Victor executive produce for Unique Features, along with Trioscope Studios’ L.C. Crowley, Grzegorz Jonkajtys, Brandon Barr, and Mark Apen.

“The American Forces Network and Netflix share a common goal in honoring those serving and those that have served their nation through great stories,” said Karreem Lowe, Chief of TV, American Forces Network. “In a nod to our Netflix partners, this special Veterans Day programming event will allow the audience to watch all episodes in one evening.”