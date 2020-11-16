American Cinematheque Names Stephanie Allain, Esther Chang And Franklin Leonard New Board Members

American Cinematheque’s Chairmen of the Board Rick Nicita announced Monday that producer Stephanie Allain, WME head of talent Esther Chang and Black List founder Franklin Leonard will serve as new board members.

“We are thrilled and honored to announce the election of Stephanie Allain, Esther Chang and Franklin Leonard to the Board of Directors. Each brings a unique perspective and expertise the AC needs as we build on the organization’s rich history as a leading cultural organization celebrating film” Nicita said in a statement.

Allain, an Emmy-nominated producer known for titles including Really Love and Justin Simien’s Dear White People, has worked with and helped launch the careers of the late John Singleton, Robert Rodriguez and more. In 2019, she was also the first Black woman to produce the Academy Awards. Allain and producing partners Lynette Howell Taylor and Rob Paine received an Emmy nomination for their work during the 2020 Oscars.

Chang is a Partner of WME and head of the talent department. Among the Hollywood names in her diverse roster are Charlize Theron, Daveed Diggs, Naomi Harris, Yifei Liu, Elizabeth Moss, Bob Odenkirk, Keri Russell, Letitia Wright and Kiki Layne.

Leonard, who is a producer, professor and entrepreneur; founded the Black List in 2005. The annual list compiles Hollywood’s favorite unproduced screenplays, which have included Oscar winning films Juno, The King’s Speech and Argo. He has also served as a juror for Sundance, Toronto, Mumbai Film Festivals and the Pen Center Literary Awards. In 2015, Leonard was honored with the African American Film Critics Association’s Special Achievement Award. In 2019 he received the 2019 WGA, East Evelyn F. Burkey Award.

The newly elected board members will join Mark Badaglicca, Peter Bart, Bill Block, Sandy Climan, Peter Dekom Charles Heaphy, Louis Kempinsky, Mary Anne Keshen, Ken Kleinberg, Sue Kroll, Michael Mann, Mike Medavoy, Darren Moll, Eric Nebot, Mark Ordesky, James Robinson, Stan Rosenfield, Ted Sarandos, Paul Shurgot, Bud Swartz, Paula Wagner and Rick Nicita.

“The AC is now well positioned to reach new audiences through the AC Digital Hub, created in response to the pandemic thanks to a grant from the HFPA, as well as continuing our programming at the Egyptian Theatre (to be completely renovated next year) and at the beloved Aero Theatre in Santa Monica when audiences can safely return,” Nicita added.