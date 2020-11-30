AMC Networks Appoints Aisha Thomas-Petit As Chief Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Officer

AMC Networks has appointed Aisha Thomas-Petit as the company’s first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

The official announcement said she will “build on the company’s current DEI foundation, partnering with senior leaders to advance the company’s DEI goals.”

Thomas-Petit joins AMC Networks from HR and payroll services firm ADP, where she rose to the position of Head of Diversity, Inclusion & Corporate Social Responsibility. ADP has annual revenue is $14.5 billion and more than 58,000 employees. Before that, she worked for Barclays and JP Morgan Chase.

At AMC Networks, parent of cable networks AMC and BBC America as well as streaming services Shudder and Acorn TV, she will focus on talent in the production and executive ranks. Similar to other media companies, AMC Networks is looking to affirm a commitment to stories spanning a range of human experiences.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are more than business imperatives that spur creativity and drive innovation; they are at the heart of who we aspire to be and are interwoven into the very fabric of the company,” CEO Josh Sapan said in a press release. “This role will bring a new level of focus integral to our evolution and we look forward to Aisha’s leadership and partnership as we continue to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture in our workplace and in the stories we tell.”

Earlier this month, AMC Networks told employees it is reducing its U.S.-based workforce by about 10% by year-end as it shifts toward streaming and streamlines the operations of its digital and linear properties.

Thomas-Petit said she is looking forward to making AMC Networks “a home for authentic stories that resonate; stories created in an inclusive environment that reflect the rich diversity of our audiences.”