Amber Riley To Star In ‘Dream’ Musical Comedy In Works At NBC From Lisa Muse Bryant & Neil Meron

EXCLUSIVE: Glee alumna Amber Riley is returning to series television as the star of another music-driven broadcast comedy series. Riley is set to headline and co-executive produce Dream, a single-camera comedy in development at NBC from writer-producer Lisa Muse Bryant (Black-ish), producer Neil Meron and Universal TV where Meron is based.

This marks a reunion for Riley and Meron. The actress and Grammy-nominated singer starred in The Wiz Live!, Meron and his late producing partner Craig Zadan’s highly-rated live musical on NBC.

Written by Bryant, in Dream, when her son graduates from college, former teen mom Dream Morgan (Riley) turns her life upside down to pursue her dream of becoming a singer.

Bryant serves as showrunner and executive produces with Meron and his producing partner Mark Nicholson. Riley co-executive produces.

Since the end of Glee, Riley also appeared in the Tyler Perry feature Nobody’s Fool opposite Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg and in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!. She won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Effie White in the 2016/17 West End revival of Dreamgirls. Last month, using the mononym Riley, she released her debut self-titled EP, the independently distributed Riley.

Bryant is currently a co-executive producer on ABC’s black-ish, where she has been for 3 seasons. She is concurrently a consulting producer on the upcoming Disney Channel animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, from Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions which also produces the black-ish franchise. She is also writing the feature The Governess, the true story of Mary Prince, the African American woman wrongly convicted of murder before becoming governess for the family of President Jimmy Carter. Bryant is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston, Sheree Guitar Entertainment and attorney Jonathan Shikora.