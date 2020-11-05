Amazon Buys ‘Palm Springs’ For Australia & NZ, Canada, Netherlands, France, UK

Amazon Prime Video has taken a swathe of international rights on Palm Springs, the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti-starring comedy that caused a splash at Sundance this year when Hulu and Neon sealed a record-breaking $17.5M world rights deal.

Deadline broke the news that FilmNation was selling international rights to the pic, and several of those key territories have now sold to Amazon, which will launch the film in Australia and New Zealand (November 20), Canada (December 18), Netherlands, France and the UK (all early 2021).

The movie’s North America released was heavily disrupted by the pandemic, screening primarily at drive-ins before its Hulu launch.

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star in the Max Barbakow-directed feature in which Milioti plays a lost and occasionally self-destructive bridesmaid to a younger sister getting hitched in the desert. A moving wedding toast from fellow guest (Samberg) gets the pair talking, and seems to be a decent match until a metaphysical event occurs, leaving the two with ample time to ponder the meaning of life and how it should be spent.

The film is a Limelight, Lonely Island Classics, and FilmNation Entertainment production.