Amazon To Adapt Jonathan Parks-Ramage’s Novel ‘Yes, Daddy’, Stephen Dunn To Write & Direct, Patrick Moran To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Parks-Ramage’s upcoming novel Yes, Daddy, set in a nightmarish scenario in the Hamptons, has landed at Amazon Studios for development.

The streamer is working on an adaptation of the book, which is set to be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in June 2021, with Patrick Moran’s PKM Productions and Little America director Stephen Dunn writing and directing.

The book follows an ambitious young man who is lured by an older, successful playwright into a dizzying world of wealth and an idyllic Hamptons home where things take a nightmarish turn

It is centered around Jonah Keller, who moved to New York City with dreams of becoming a successful playwright, but, for the time being, lives in a rundown sublet in Bushwick, working extra hours at a restaurant only to barely make rent. When he stumbles upon a photo of Richard Shriver, the glamorous Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright and quite possibly the stepping stone to the fame he craves, Jonah orchestrates their meeting. The two begin a hungry, passionate affair.

When summer arrives, Richard invites his young lover for a spell at his sprawling estate in the Hamptons. A tall iron fence surrounds the idyllic compound where Richard and a few of his close artist friends entertain, have lavish dinners, and employ a waitstaff of young, attractive gay men, many of whom sport ugly bruises. Soon, Jonah is cast out of Richard’s good graces and a sinister underlay begins to emerge. As a series of transgressions lead inexorably to a violent climax, Jonah hurtles toward a decisive revenge that will shape the rest of his life.

Yes, Daddy is Parks-Ramage’s debut novel. He has written for publications including Vice, Slate and Ell and he and his screenwriting partner Marla Mindelle sold their feature film musical Big Gay Jamboree, to Paramount Pictures, with Margot Robbie executive producing under her Lucky Chap Banner. Parks-Ramage, who is repped by 3Arts Entertainment, Janklow & Nesbit, and HJTH. Dunn is represented by WME, Mosaic, and HJTH, will serve as a producer on the project.

The drama, which will be known as Daddy, is the latest project for Moran at Amazon after the former ABC Studios President struck an overall deal last year. Earlier this year, Deadline revealed that Moran had landed the rights to Grady Hendrix’s novel The Southern Book Club’s Guide To Slaying Vampires and Robin Rinaldi’s 2014 memoir The Wild Oats Project to develop for the streamer.

Stephen Dunn, who recently directed Apple TV+’s Little America and helmed his own feature Closet Monster, is currently developing and attached to direct an update of Queer As Folk with Peacock, and is writing on the 9/11 remembrance series The Day The World Came To Town.