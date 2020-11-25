Amazon Cloud Outage Hits Roku, Other Services And Sites

Outages hit Amazon’s cloud service Wednesday, impacting multiple apps and sites, the company said, from Roku to Adobe, Flickr, Twilio, Tribune Publishing and Amazon’s own smart security division Ring, in its region covering the eastern U.S.

“While features of multiple services are impacted, some services have seen broader impact,” according to Amazon’s service health dashboard. The Amazon Web Services’ status page noted problems with Kinesis, which processes large streams of data, causing “increased error rates” for a number of websites.

“We continue to work towards recovery of the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API in the US-EAST-1 Region,” the notice said the issue appeared to be affecting the subsystem responsible for handling incoming requests. It said it has identified the root cause and is working on resolving the issue. The problem “has also affected our ability to post updates to the Service Health Dashboard,” AWS noted.

The outages began in the early morning and Roku in particular was barraged by tweets from users trying to set up new devices and demanding refunds, before it was made clear the issue was not on Roku’s end.

I would like to post on this for everyone who is claiming to want to take their devices back because "Roku isn't working". It's not Roku. AWS is running their services in the cloud… in lamen's terms. Downdetector for AWS: pic.twitter.com/ueiWX716lg — John David (@Frakce) November 25, 2020