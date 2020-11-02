Altitude, Lightbox Team For First Theatrical Princess Diana Doc ‘Diana’; HBO/Sky Take TV Rights

Altitude and Lightbox, the production outfit run by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Simon and Jonathan Chinn, are combining for what they claim will be the first theatrical documentary on Princess Diana.

Directed by Ed Perkins (Tell Me Who I Am), Diana will draw on thousands of hours news reports, previously unseen footage, and photographs to tell the story of the princess, who died in Paris in 1997.

It will bow in summer 2022, marking the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s demise in a car accident following her split from Prince Charles, the heir to the throne. HBO and Sky Documentaries have taken the TV rights in the U.S. and UK respectively.

Altitude, the UK distributor behind features including Amy and Louis Theroux’s My Scientology Movie, is handling globals sales and is releasing the film theatrically in the UK and Ireland.

It has pre-sold to Benelux (Piece of Magic), Germany and Austria (Studio Hamburg), Italy (I Wonder Pictures), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo Audiovisuais), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Czech Republic (AQS), Japan (Tohokushinsha), Australia and New Zealand (Madman), Middle East (Phars) and Turkey (Filmarti).

“Though we are telling a story which has been told and re-told many times, my aim is to reframe it for a modern audience and make it feel as fresh and relevant as it ever has. The idea of taking an archive-only approach will allow us to immerse audiences in the narrative as if it were being told in the present,” said Perkins.

“I want to bring this account of her life to audiences in a more emotional and unmediated way than has been done before and, rather than re-analysing it or offering another retrospective commentary, I want to invite audiences to bring their own memories and reflections and allow them to see and experience it afresh.”

Producers are Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn for Lightbox, and the editor is BAFTA-winning Jinx Godfrey.