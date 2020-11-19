Alondra Delgado Joins ‘All American’; ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Casts Zoe Terakes

EXCLUSIVE: Alondra Delgado (Mayans M.C.) is set for a recurring role on the third season of the CW’s All American. Season 2 found Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football state champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South L.A., reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman), the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? Delgado will play Vanessa Montes, the “new girl” at school and the new head coach’s daughter. Unapologetic and confident, she doesn’t let the extra attention that comes with being the new kid phase her. She has a surprising history with one of her classmates. Delgado most recently has recurred on FX’s Mayans M.C. She is repped by APA and ESI Network.

Australian actor Zoe Terakes has booked a recurring role opposite Nicole Kidman in Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. Terakes will play Glory, a young, well-meaning disciple of Masha (Kidman), who works at the Tranquillum Wellness Center. Nine Perfect Strangers hails from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content. Terakes is known for their breakout role as Reb Keane in Wentworth. This year Terakes made their feature film debut in the coming of age hit, Ellie & Abbie (and Ellie’s Dead Aunt). Terakes is repped by Shanahan Management in Australia.