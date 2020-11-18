Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting – Update

UPDATED, 11:20 AM: Rapper Tory Lanez, aka Daystar Peterson, pleaded not guilty today in Los Angeles to felony assault and gun charges related to the July shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Read details of the case below.

PREVIOUSLY, October 8: Rapper Tory Lanez, aka Daystar Peterson, was charged Thursday in connection with a July shooting incident involving fellow performer Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez faces one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

On July 12, Lanez had an argument with Megan Thee Stallion while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. When she existed the vehicle, Lanez allegedly said, “Dance, bitch,” and fired several shots at her feet, hitting her in the heel.

The “WAP” rapper, who headlined Saturday Night Live‘s season opener last week, confessed to the incident in an August Instagram post.

“Yes, this n—a Tory shot me,” Megan Thee Stallion said in the video. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin’ and s–t. Stop lyin’. Why lie?”

Lanez has denied shooting her. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.

City News Service contributed to this report.