‘All Rise’: Anne Heche To Recur On Season 2 Of CBS Legal Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Heche has joined the season 2 cast of CBS legal drama All Rise in a recurring role.

Heche will play Corrine Cuthbert, an infamous trial attorney who is often called upon by police unions to defend officers accused of violent crime. She is wicked smart, using humor as a distraction while she verbally destroys anyone who gets in her way.

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be. The series also stars Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles.

Creator/co-showrunner Gregg Spottiswood, Len Goldstein, Michael Robin and co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence are executive producers for Warner Bros Television.

Heche recently starred as Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan on Chicago P.D., and as Patricia Campbell, Deputy Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, on NBC’s The Brave. She previously co-created, executive produced and wrote for the NBC series Bad Judge, starring Kate Walsh. She can recently be seen in the feature film My Friend Dahmer.