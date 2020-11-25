‘All American’ Producer Robbie Rogers Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Robbie Rogers, who is producing the CW series All American and next produces for Amazon the drama My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and Lily James, with Berlanti Schechter Films.

Rogers will also produce a feature based on the 1980s soccer team, The Dallas Sting with Berlanti Schechter Films and Skydance.

Rogers is a former professional soccer player who had an 11-year career in Major League Soccer, England and the Netherlands playing for SC Heerenveen, Columbus Crew SC, Leeds United and the LA Galaxy. He also represented the U.S. Olympic Team in Beijing in 2008 and made 18 appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team throughout his career. He has turned that tenacity toward film and TV.

Rogers’ attorney is Patti Felker at Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson LLP.