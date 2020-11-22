Alison Brie Talks Possible ‘GLOW’ Movie After Netflix Cancellation: “I’m A Little Pessimistic About It Actually Happening”

While the GLOW family agreed they’d all love to bring to the series to a close with a movie, star Alison Brie says fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high.

The actress spoke with The Playlist for an upcoming The Fourth Wall podcast where she discusses the Netflix cancellation and more. Netflix cancelled the wrestling drama in October, leaving fans and the actors stunned. Upon the announcement star Marc Maron said a follow-up film might be the way to tie loose ends. However, in the upcoming podcast Brie says she feels uncertain about the possibility of a movie.

“I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID,” she said.

The coronavirus, from the very beginning of the pandemic, continues to pose difficulties for the industry. The infectious disease has pushed major tentpoles, like Wonder Woman 1984 and Mulan to opt for digital and streaming releases and continues to urge various television productions to shut down for safety. Though two vaccines in the works may look promising, the recent COVID-19 infection and deaths still sees no certain end, leaving future industry work up in the air.

Brie also added that for years, fans have also requested a Community movie, but noted that such a film has yet to come to fruition.

“So what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute,” she said.