Alex Trebek’s Posthumous Thanksgiving Message To America: “Keep The Faith”

The late, beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has a Thanksgiving message for America: “Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it.”

The game show tweeted a clip from today’s holiday Jeopardy! episode Trebek taped before his death from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8.

Directly addressing viewers as was his end-of-show custom, Trebek, his voice noticeably raspy and without expressly mentioning the Covid-19 pandemic, says, “Happy Thanksgiving ladies and gentleman. You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world are experiencing right now there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helping hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this and we’re going to be a better sodality because of it.”

In a touching message accompanying the tweeted video, the Jeopardy account notes, “High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex’s Thanksgiving message from today’s show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!”

Jeopardy producers have said Trebek taped 35 Jeopardy! episodes in the weeks before his death, which should keep new Trebek-hosted episodes airing until Christmas.

Watch Trebek’s Thanksgiving message above.