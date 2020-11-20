Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Unsure If He Can Continue Baking After Severe Injury To His Hand

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Mulls Moving 'Pinocchio,' 'Peter Pan' & 'Cruella' From Theatrical To Disney+ Premieres
Read the full story

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Made Gift Of Land In The Hollywood Hills Before His Death

Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!
"Jeopardy!"

A lifetime as a quiet conservationist has come to light in the days after Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s death.

Trebek, who died of cancer at age 80 this month, donated 62 acres of land in the Hollywood Hills to the city of Los Angeles in 1998. The Trebek Open Space runs into Runyon Canyon Park. The Mountains Recreation & Conservation authority describes the land as “a sunny, well-established network of fire roads” that “provide trails for hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians.”

The Laurel Canyon Land Trust remembered Trebek’s donation with a Facebook post on the day of his death.

“Today Alex Trebek passed away. Did you know that he was generous conservationist in addition to being a famous game show host? He donated 62 acres of land in the Santa Monica Mountains in Nichols Canyon to create the Trebek Open Space,” the Facebook post stated.

“This was not only a gift to urban Angelinos who thirst for open space and outdoor activity, but a gift to native animals such as our local Mountain Lions that require large amounts of open space in order to survive, and a gift to future generations who will have to reckon with climate change in the years to come,” the statement said. “Thank you Alex Trebek and may you Rest in Peace.”

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad