Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Omitted From Own Memoir’s Grammy Nomination; Ken Jennings Responds: “This Should 100% Be Alex’s Grammy Nomination”

Late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was left off the nominees list for the 2021 Grammy Awards, despite his memoir Alex Trebek–The Answer Is…receiving a nod for the ceremony’s Best Spoken World Album award. Instead of Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8, Ken Jennings received the nomination for Trebek’s memoir.

“This should 100% be Alex’s Grammy nomination. He wrote this book and reads so much fo the audiobook!,” the Jeoapardy! champ said on Twitter following the nominations announcement on Tuesday. “Who do I speak to about this.”

Trebek and Jennings both narrated the former’s memoir, published by Simon & Schuster. Despite the publisher submitting both the Jeopardy! host and champion, only Jennings received the nom.

The news of Jenning’s Grammy nomination for Trebek’s memoir came less than two days after Jeopardy! officials announced that the trivia show GOAT will be the first guest host to take over the series when it returns to production on Nov. 30.

Deadline has reached out to Simon & Schuster for comment on Trebek’s omission.

See Jenning’s reaction on social media below.