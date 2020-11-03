‘Alex Rider’: Sony-Backed Eleventh Hour Poised To Shoot Season 2 From January

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films is gearing up to start shooting the second season of Anthony Horowitz’s spy thriller Alex Rider from the start of next year.

Sony is yet to officially confirm Season 2, but Deadline understands that the drama is slated to begin a 22-week shoot from January 25 in Bristol, south-west England.

This is slightly later than originally intended. When we revealed the Season 2 renewal in June, Eleventh Hour was hoping to get into production this year, but the pandemic has created widespread disruption to shoot dates.

Alex Rider’s first season was fully financed by Sony Pictures Television’s International Production and Worldwide Distribution divisions. Sony later sold it to Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV in the U.S. and Amazon Prime in the UK. It is not clear if Sony will go it alone again on Season 2, or if it will work with a co-production partner.

Otto Farrant stars as Alex Rider, a British teenager who has been trained as a spy since childhood. Stephen Dillane and Vicky McClure also feature in the series as members of The Department, an underworld offshoot of MI6.

Guy Burt wrote Season 1. Horowitz and Eleventh Hour CEO Jill Green were executive producers alongside Eve Gutierrez, Burt, and Andreas Prochaska. Prochaska also co-directed the show with Christopher Smith.