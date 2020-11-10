‘Alex Rider’ Renewed For Season 2 By IMDb TV

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, has confirmed an early season 2 renewal for its hit spy thriller series Alex Rider, from Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures TV.

The renewal, which had been expected, comes ahead of the series’ Season 1 premiere in the U.S., Canada, Italy and Latin America. The first season premieres Nov. 12 on Prime Video in Italy, then on Nov. 13th on IMDb TV in the U.S. and on Prime Video in Canada and Latin America. The series quickly became a hit after it premiered on Prime Video in the UK, Australia and Germany this summer.

The next season will be based on Eagle Strike, the fourth novel in Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling Alex Rider franchise, and will stream exclusively on IMDb TV in the U.S., and Prime Video in Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany, Latin America New Zealand and the UK.

Written by Guy Burt, the series stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

“I couldn’t be happier with the response to season one of Alex Rider and I’m thrilled that the adventure is going to continue with Eagle Strike, one of my favorite stories,” said Horowitz.

“As U.S. audiences discover the escapist adventure that is Alex Rider season one, there is no better time to confirm the thrilling story will absolutely continue with a second season,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV. “We are proud that our first Original series since aligning under Amazon Studios features this special character, enviable cast and the dynamic material originated by Anthony and brought to a streaming audience by Guy, Sony and the team at Eleventh Hour.”

“The first incredible season of Alex Rider has resonated brilliantly with Prime members because of its mix of suspense, entertainment and drama,” said Brad Beale Vice President, Worldwide Content Acquisition for Prime Video. “We can’t wait for our customers to see what is to come in the next action-packed season.”

Wayne Garvie, President, International Production, Sony Pictures Television, said “We’re thrilled that audiences in over 100 global territories connected with Alex Rider so enthusiastically since it launched on Amazon Prime Video in the UK this summer. Escapism and entertainment have never been more important than they are this year, and I know that what Anthony and the team at Eleventh Hour have planned for Eagle Strike will keep everyone on the edge of their seats.”

Alex Rider is Produced by Eleventh Hour Films and Sony Pictures Television for Amazon Studios. Horowitz executive produces alongside Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez and Burt.