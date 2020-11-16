Kelsey Grammer & Alec Baldwin Comedy From ‘Modern Family’ Duo Gets ABC Series Order

ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a multi-camera comedy starring and executive produced by Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer. The project, slated for the 2021-22 season, hails from Modern Family co-creator/executive producer Chris Lloyd, executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran, and studio 20th Television, where Lloyd and Chandrasekaran are under deals.

Written by Lloyd and Chandrasekaran, in the Untitled Alex Baldwin/Kelsey Grammer Project, roommates in their twenties until their warring egos drove them apart, three men — two of them played by Grammer and Baldwin — reunite decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.

Baldwin, Grammer, Lloyd and Chandrasekaran executive produce with Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin and Jeff Morton. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Baldwin, who portrays Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live and is one of the show’s most popular hosts, won two Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes and seven consecutive SAG Awards as Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on NBC’s 30 Rock. He received an Oscar nomination for The Cooler and a Tony nom for A Streetcar Named Desire. He’s next set to produce and star in action/western feature Rust and also hosts ABC’s Match Game revival game show. He’s repped by CAA and Cavalry Media.

Grammer, winner of six Emmys, three Golden Globes, a SAG Award, a Tony Award, will next be seen in the movies Charming the Hearts of Men, The Space Between, and The God Committee. Recent films include Netflix hit Like Father and Grand Isle. Through his TV production company Grammnet NH Productions, he most recently lent his voice to IMDB’s first scripted series; the short form, adult, animated series You’re Not a Monster and served as executive producer for both seasons of Light as a Feather which he sold to Hulu. Grammer is repped by Vault Entertainment and UTA.

Lloyd co-created, executive produced and co-showran ABC’s Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family, which wrapped its 11th season last spring. The project reunites Lloyd with Grammer, with whom he worked on Frasier on all 11 seasons as co-executive producer/executive producer, and on the Fox comedy series Back To You, which Lloyd co-created/exec produced and Grammer starred in.

Chandrasekaran most recently worked as an executive producer on Modern Family with Lloyd. His previous credits include 30 Rock, working with Baldwin, My Name is Earl and Mixology.