‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Aidan Gillen To Front Genre-Bending Discovery Cosmology Series ‘Killers Of The Cosmos’

EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones and Project Blue Book actor Aidan Gillen is to front an ambitious genre-bending dramatized documentary series for Discovery’s Science Channel in which he plays a detective examining dangerous phenomena in the universe.

Deadline understands that the six-part series is being produced by Warner Bros-owned UK production company Wall To Wall and has been shooting across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Filming is still underway, though post-production has begun on the show.

Sources said that Gillen will feature as a Raymond Chandler-style detective who hunts down existential threats to humanity in a specialist factual series with a graphic novel-like twist. The project is working titled Killers Of The Cosmos.

Discovery declined to comment on Killers Of The Cosmos, but it is likely to premiere the show next year.

Wall To Wall continues to make serious inroads with U.S. broadcasters and streamers. The company, which created TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are?, launched Olivia Colman-narrated Becoming You on Apple TV+ this month, and makes Netflix series Dope and Netflix/BBC Three co-production Glow Up.