Aidan Gillen & Charlie Cox To Star In Irish TV Drama ‘Kin’ From Bron Studios, Headline Pictures & NENT Studios For RTÉ

Aidan Gillen
Aidan Gillen in Peaky Blinders BBC

Irish public broadcaster RTÉ has lined up a slew of talent including Game of Thrones and Project Blue Book star Aidan Gillen and Daredevil’s Charlie Cox to star in crime drama Kin.

The series charts the lives of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war and speaks to the enduring unbreakable bonds of blood and family.

It comes from Joker producer Bron Studios, which on the TV side is involved in HBO drama Euphoria, The Man In The High Castle producer Headline Pictures, NENT Studios, the production and distribution arm of the Scandinavian media business.

Gillen, who also stars in Peaky Blinders, and Cox, who also featured in Boardwalk Empire, are joined by Clare Dunne (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Outlander), Emmett Scanlan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Sam Keeley (68 Whiskey) and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror).

Principal photography has begun in and around Dublin on the series, which is supported by Screen Ireland and the Broadcast Authority of Ireland.

It was co-created by The Last Kingdom’s Peter McKenna and Ciarán Donnelly and is directed by Diarmuid Goggins.

