AGC Options Thriller Novel ‘The Englishman’

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios has optioned rights to David Gilman’s thriller novel The Englishman.

Gilman is a former reconnaissance platoon paratrooper in the British Army, a firefighter and a professional photographer who has also spent time as a writer on ITV series A Touch Of Frost. His published works include the Master Of War historical novels and the adventure series Danger Zone.

Published by Head of Zeus, The Englishman centers on a former soldier whose work in the French Foreign Legion taking on terrorists in sub-Saharan Africa brings him to the attention of MI6. He is soon recruited for a secret, undercover mission that takes him on a relentless search through the network of a dangerous international organized crime operation. The book is viewed as the first in a series.

The deal was negotiated by Ford and Vice President of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC, and by Conrad Williams of the Blake Friedmann Literary Agency Ltd. on behalf of Gilman.

“We’re thrilled to have acquired the right to make a film or maybe multiple films from David Gilman’s compelling, enigmatic action hero Raglan and are looking forward to introducing some top tier writing and directing talent to the project in the near future,” said Ford.