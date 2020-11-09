Click to Skip Ad
Adrien Brody & Vera Farmiga To Top Mystery Thriller ‘The Salamander Lives Twice’ – AFM

Adrien Brody
Courtesy

Adrien Brody and Vera Farmiga will headline director Ant Timpson’s mystery thriller The Salamander Lives Twice.

Written by Toby Harvard, with a story by Timpson and Harvard, the pic follows an injured man (Brody) with an impenetrable briefcase and no memory who is found on the shoreline of a remote island by Iris and her daughter Goggy (Farmiga), the last remaining members of a once prosperous family dynasty.

Producers are Emma Slade for Firefly Films, Katie Holly for Blinder Films and with executive producers Timpson and XYZ Films.

XYZ Films is handling world sales and co-repping domestic with CAA Media Finance at AFM.

Brody is repped by CAA; Farmiga is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Timpson is repped by CAA.

