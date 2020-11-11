Adam Goldberg Joins Queen Latifah In ‘The Equalizer’ CBS Series

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Goldberg has been tapped as a lead opposite Queen Latifah in The Equalizer reboot, which has a straight-to-series order at CBS to launch this season.

A reimagining of the classic series, The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Goldberg will play Harry Keshegian. He’s not your stereotypical tech dude. Gruffly endearing, lovably annoying, eccentric and a collector of facts and artifacts, he’s paranoid — but for a reason. Unlike conspiracy theorists, because of his experience as a white-hat hacker, he actually knows what the real conspiracies are. He’s as loyal as they come and like a brother to McCall.

The series, which recently started production, also stars Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Dana Owens, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, co-creator of the original Equalizer TV series, Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot director) are executive producers. Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller serve as showrunners and executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with CBS Studios.

Goldberg’s television work includes starring roles on NBC’s Taken and TV Land’s The Jim Gaffigan Show, among others. He most recently recurred on CBS’ God Friended Me. On the film side, Goldberg recently completed photography on Miramax’s The Georgetown Project opposite Russell Crowe. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

