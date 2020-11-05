ABS-CBN Global Launches Rebranded Filipino American Media Platform Myx

The Philippines-based ABS-CBN Global is looking to bring new life to a familiar Filipino music-centered media brand. Myx, which first launched in the Philippines in 2000 and then stateside in 2007, is getting a makeover.

ABS-CBN is launching a rebranded version of Myx that will spotlight the next generation of Filipino American talent as a premium cable, radio and digital content provider. The newly launched platform aims to be an entertainment, lifestyle and cultural touchstone for Filipino American audiences and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to bring exciting new content and digital experiences to the nearly 120 million in the Philippines and 10 million Filipinos around the world who demand premium, quality entertainment,” said Jun Del Rosario, ABS-CBN’s Global Head of North America. “Myx allows us to be more innovative as a company and to serve the discerning needs of our audience more immediately. Wherever they are, we will be too.”

ABS-CBN Global has succeeded in distributing Filipino content worldwide with their flagship channel TFC, which has a worldwide viewer base of more than 4 million. ABS-CBN content also is seen worldwide through its YouTube channel with 30M subscribers and is the second-largest channel in Asia.

The rebranding of Myx bolsters ABS-CBN’s investment to the nearly 5 million Filipinos in North America, which includes its co-production of the recently released Sony Pictures film Yellow Rose directed by Diane Paragas and starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga.

ABS-CBN will also launch the new website Kollective Hustle later this month. The mission of Kollective Hustle is to spotlight industry experts from various fields that share what it takes to turn their passions into a profession, ideas into action and creativity into a career. The website will feature various inspirational interviews, masterclasses and events tailored for the next generation of Filipino creatives & leaders. Myx will team with Kollective Hustle for a live-streamed launch party on November 12.

In addition, ABS-CBN also have invested in international music marketing of artists including Kiana V. & Inigo Pascual and a partnership with Tremendous Communications, a leader in Asian American entertainment marketing.

“Asian Americans lead in digital content consumption in the United States and over index in streaming service subscriptions,” says Jeremiah Abraham, Founder and CEO of Tremendous Communications. “Given that Filipinos are the third-largest Asian American population and growing, ABS-CBN Global is strategically positioned to be at the forefront of this important and influential consumer group.”

Myx is currently distributed in over 20 million homes via cable and satellite providers in the United States, Middle East and Guam. MyxRADIO, a 24/7 commercial-free radio station, has over 3 million monthly listeners in the United States & Canada. The new Myx expands its distribution footprint with its launch on Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, and kumu among other digital channels. Myx is the first Filipino American storefront on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is a glance at Myx’s programming:

TAYO News: TAYO is the new digital news brand powered by ABS-CBN International. It presents fresh and uplifting storytelling aimed for young viewers and features celebrities such as Darren Criss, Jo Koy, H.E.R, Bruno Mars, and more.

The Crossover: The Crossover highlights the journey of popular artists crossing over to new, international markets for the first time like Inigo Pascual, Kiana V., KZ Tandingan, Moira Dela Torre and more.

Filgrimage: Take a journey to the Filipino motherland with a group of Filipino American college students on a mission to build and uplift the Filipino nation together as one family. It is a trip that provides new discoveries about themselves, the human spirit, and the culture of the beautiful land of their ancestors.

My Motto: My Motto takes viewers behind the scenes to discover the mottos in life of doers, go-getters, trendsetters and artists. The show features influencers and entrepreneurs such as artist Saweetie, restaurateur Patrice Cleary (Purple Patch DC), boxer Brian “The Hawaiian Punch” Viloria, Jay-Z’s former tour DJ Neil Armstrong & more.

myxTAPE: myxTAPE allows viewers to experience their favorite artists in concert LIVE or virtually as they perform their hits, new music and favorite covers across the globe. Past performers at myx events include Manila Killa, P-Lo, Ruby Ibarra, AJ Rafael, Gabe Bondoc, Apl.de.ap ft. J Rey Soul and many more.