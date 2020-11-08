ABC News Will Air Primetime Special Tonight On Alex Trebek’s Life And Legacy

ABC News will air a one-hour primetime special tonight on the life and legacy of Alex Trebek, the iconic television host of “Jeopardy!” who died earlier today.

Alex Trebek, Remembered: A ‘20/20’ Special hosted by ABC News’ Chris Connelly airs tonight at10 PM on the ABC Television Network.

In interviews over the past year with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan and GMA3: What You Need To Know” Co-anchor T.J. Holmes, Trebek spoke candidly about living with cancer and the lessons he learned. He also talked about what he hoped his last days would be like and how grateful he was that he had a chance to discover all the love his viewers held for him as he confronted stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Prior to his passing, Strahan had a rare interview with Jean Trebek, Alex’s wife of more than 30 years, in which she talked about dealing with her husband’s illness and what it taught each of them.

The special includes Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts’s interview with Trebek when he first revealed his diagnosis and decided to help bring awareness to symptoms of the illness.

In interviews before his death, Trebek’s co-workers reflect on his persistence, strength and his respect for his fans. The hour includes a behind the scenes look at “Jeopardy” through Trebek’s eyes and rare footage of his early start on television.

20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Terri Lichstein is senior broadcast producer, Ann Reynolds is senior producer, and Alison Lynn and Tami Sheheri are producers of this special.