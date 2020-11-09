ABC Spins ‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’, Orders Primetime Series Hosted By Pat Sajak & Vanna White

Wheel of Fortune is getting a celebrity spinoff series for the first time at ABC.

The network has ordered a series of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which will see the long-running game show make its primetime debut.

The spin-off will be hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White and will see celebrity contestants come spin the wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1M with all of the prize money going to a charity of their choice.

It is the latest daytime game show to score its own celebrity spin-off following the likes of The Price Is Right at Night and Let’s Make A Deal, which also recently secured its first celebrity spin-off this season.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television with Mike Richards as exec producer.

The original show is in its 38th season and is contracted through the 2022-23 season. Deadline revealed that it had returned to production following the COVID-19 shutdown in July with a few modifications to make it safe.

The syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

