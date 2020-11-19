ABC Sets 2021 Scripted Series Premiere Dates; ‘The Rookie’ & ‘Call Your Mother’ Join Schedule, ‘Grey’s’-Led Thursday Returns In March, ‘Black-ish’ Back On Tuesday

ABC has firmed up its midseason schedule, setting up early 2021 premiere dates for its scripted series. That includes ABC’s returning scripted series and new comedy Call Your Mother, starring Kyra Sedgwick.

Call Your Mother and The Rookie, which were originally on ABC’s fall schedule before being pushed, are slated in their previously designated slots, Wednesday 9:30 PM behind The Conners, and Sunday at 10 PM, respectively.

As ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke indicated in May, Black-ish, joined by spinoff Mixed-ish, will be back in the Tuesday 9-10 PM hour starting in January. The Tuesday 8-10 PM block was temporary taken over by The Bachelorette this fall as the summer staple’s season was delayed by the pandemic. Black-ish, originally left on the bench for midseason, was subsequently summoned back for a fall run on Wednesdays.

On Tuesday, Black-ish and Mixed-ish will follow To Tell the Truth; The Rookie, whose return was delayed because of a later production restart, will again follow American Idol.

ABC’s third new scripted series, drama Rebel, headlined by Katey Sagal, was only picked up in September, so it will be scheduled later. It comes from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff.

The two Vernoff-run series, along with Thursday companion A Million Little Things, will be back after a winter break on March 3. This is the latest ever that Grey’s has kicked off its midseason run, but the ongoing pandemic has been forcing a lot of scheduling changes. The rest of ABC’s scripted series will resume airing originals in January, including The Good Doctor, airing behind The Bachelor.

Serving as a bridge on Thursday while the scripted lineup is resting are reality series Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Chase and The Hustler.

Here are ABC’s early 2021 scripted premiere dates. New shows are in bold.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3



10-11 PM – The Rookie (season premiere)

MONDAY, JANUARY 11



10-11 PM – The Good Doctor

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13



8-8:30 PM – The Goldbergs

8:30-9 PM – American Housewife

9-9:30 PM – The Conners

9:30-10 PM – Call Your Mother (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20



10-11 PM – For Life

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26



9-9:30 PM – Black-ish (new day and time)

9:30-10 PM – Mixed-ish (season premiere)

10-11 PM – Big Sky

THURSDAY, MARCH 4



8-9 PM – Station 19

9-10 PM – Grey’s Anatomy

10-11 PM – A Million Little Things

NEW SERIES DESCRIPTION

CALL YOUR MOTHER — Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.