Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

California Governor Gavin Newsom Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions In 40 Counties: “We Are Now Moving Backwards Not Forwards”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Universal & Cinemark Ink Shortened Theatrical Window-PVOD Share Pact In Wake Of AMC Deal
Read the full story

Aaron Dominguez Joins Hulu Comedy Series ‘Only Murders In the Building’

Photo by Stephano Dominguez

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Dominguez has been cast as a series regular opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Hulu’s comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

Co-created and written by Martin and Hoffman based on an idea by Martin, Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Dominguez will play Oscar, the son of the building’s super who is returning to the swanky residence after years away.

Dominguez recently filmed the Snapchat series Two Sides. His feature credits include Shaft and Words On Bathroom Walls. He is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Alexander White Agency.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad