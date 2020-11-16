Aaron Dominguez Joins Hulu Comedy Series ‘Only Murders In the Building’

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Dominguez has been cast as a series regular opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Hulu’s comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Co-created and written by Martin and Hoffman based on an idea by Martin, Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Dominguez will play Oscar, the son of the building’s super who is returning to the swanky residence after years away.

Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, This is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Dominguez recently filmed the Snapchat series Two Sides. His feature credits include Shaft and Words On Bathroom Walls. He is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Alexander White Agency.