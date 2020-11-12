A3 Artists Agency Launches Physical Production Division Arm, Industry Veteran Craig Bernstein To Serve As Head

A3 Artists Agency announced Thursday the formation of its Physical Production Division. The agency has also enlisted veteran agent Craig Bernstein as Head of its newly-launched arm.

“The shutdown due to the pandemic allowed us to act proactively and adapt,” said A3 Chairman Adam Bold. “We took advantage of the opportunity to rethink our business in a strategic way that would allow us to keep moving forward and continue providing the best service possible to our clients. One thing we know for sure is that the agency’s growth over the past eight months is a reflection of our philosophy: if it’s best for the client, it’s best for us. Now with Craig’s expertise and direction, we’ll be a leader in the physical production vertical and fierce advocates for the brilliant minds working behind the camera.”

With the new division, A3 will expand its capabilities to represent the film and television industry’s production artists such as cinematographers, production designers, visual effects artists and more.

Bernstein joins A3 from UTA, where he served as a senior agent in the motion picture production department, representing clients behind the camera. Before his gig at UTA, the industry vet spent 20 years at ICM Partners where he climbed the ladder from assistant to senior agent. He will be based out of Los Angeles.

“A3’s unwavering commitment to the physical production segment of the business has been extraordinary,” said Bernstein. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join A3, build out a team, and get our clients safely back to work as production continues to ramp up.”

The announcement of Bernstein’s hiring and its new Physical Production Division, adds to the various changes A3 has made throughout the year. Earlier in the year, A3 has also created a Touring Division and expanded its Motion Pictures Literary and Television Literary Divisions.