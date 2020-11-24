‘90210’ Cast Reunite For Unscripted ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Special For The CW Seed

It’s been over seven years since the stars of The CW’s 90210 said good-bye to West Beverly Hills High and the gang is getting back together for a digital reunion special.

Cast members of the show, which was a spin-off of Beverly Hills, 90210, including Annalynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Lowndes will appear in ET Presents… 9021OMG! The Cast Tells All.

The show will be available to stream on The CW Seed, the youth-skewing network’s streaming service from Wednesday November 25.

The special will be hosted by Matt Cohen, who played Jeremy in the teen soap. It will dish on the on-set drama, guest stars and the ending.

90210, which first aired in September 2008 and ran for five seasons, is currently available to stream for free on The CW Seed.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, the show followed the lives of a group of students from the upscale school. It largely centered around the Wilson family including Grimes’ Annie Wilson, her brother Dixon Wilson, played by Wilds, and their father Harrison Wilson, played by Rob Estes, who moved back to California to care for his mother, played by Jessica Walter, who clashes with his wife, played by the recently incarcerated Lori Loughlin.

Beverly Hills, 90210 stars such as Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, who recently launched their own 9021OMG podcast earlier this month, also briefly featured alongside Shannen Doherty.

The original series itself was rebooted last year by Fox as BH90210 but was cancelled after one season.