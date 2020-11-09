‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Trailer Follows Tradition, Starts With A First Episode Major Disaster

The season 4 premiere of Fox’s 9-1-1, in keeping with a show tradition, will start with a major mudslide that hits Los Angeles.

The show’s last two season premieres have featured an earthquake and a tsunami to start things off. Now, a Los Angeles dam breaks apart, flooding the city from the Hollywood Hills down and causing a massive mudslide that takes out a major landmark and threatens lives in the city.

The Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear procedural drama returns in January. It is expected that the show will explore the issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, as well as emergencies like the dam breaking.

Watch the clip for the anticipated action to come.