‘76 Days’: MTV Documentary Films Sets Release Date For COVID-19 Docu

EXCLUSIVE: MTV Documentary Films is set to release the COVID-19 documentary 76 Days in more than 50 virtual cinemas nationwide including the Film Forum in New York and Laemmle Theaters in Los Angeles beginning December 4.

Directed by Hao Wu (People’s Republic of Desire) and two China-based journalists, Weixi Chen and “Anonymous,” 76 Days is an ultra-timely docu that gives a raw and emotional look at the struggles of the people of Wuhan, China, in the earliest days of the coronavirus outbreak.

On January 23, 2020, China locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million, to combat the emerging COVID-19 outbreak. Set deep inside the front lines of the crisis, 76 Days chronicles the human stories at the center of the pandemic — from a woman begging in vain to bid a final farewell to her father and a grandfather with dementia searching for his way home to a couple eager to meet their newborn and a nurse determined to return personal items to families of the deceased. These stories bear witness to the death and rebirth of a city under a 76-day lockdown, and to the compassion and human resilience that persists in times of profound tragedy.

76 Days made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before going on its festival run which included AFI Fest and DOC NYC. The feature docu was also nominated for the Award for Best Feature by the International Documentary Association.

