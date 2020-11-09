‘7500’ Producer Augenschein Underway On Euro Drama ‘All Russians Love Birch Trees’

EXCLUSIVE: Rising German production company Augenschein is underway in Germany and Israel on Euro drama All Russians Love Birch Trees, starring Aylin Tezel (7500).

Pola Beck is directing the feature, which is based on the novel from Olga Grjasnowa and adapted by Burkhardt Wunderlich and Beck. The project re-unites a handful of the creatives behind Beck’s 2012 drama Breaking Horizons.

The German-language film charts a young woman’s quest for independence and herself. After her boyfriend becomes critically ill, Mascha re-evaluates her path and decides to leave her previous life behind. But it’s only by returning home that she can find peace.

Distributing in Germany will be Port Au Prince, whose recent releases include Berlin Film Festival 2019 hit System Crasher and Abel Ferrara’s Siberia.

Augenschein’s Maximilian Leo and Jonas Katzenstein are producers. Finance comes from Film und Medienstiftung NRW, Medienboard and ZDF Das Kleine Fernsehspiel.

Augenschein recently debuted Franka Potente’s (Run Lola Run) directorial debut Home, starring Kathy Bates, at the Rome Film Festival. Bac handles sales. The Cologne-based firm, best known for Joseph Gordon Levitt thriller 7500, is in post-production on Joe Penna sci-fi Stowaway.

Beck was show-runner on popular German series Druck and she most recently directed Netflix Germany series The Last Word.