2020 Esports Awards Honors Riot Games, Team Secret, Michal “Nisha” Jankowski

The fifth annual Esports Awards today honored Riot Games as Publisher of the Year, while Team Secret took home three awards, including Esports Player of the Year for Michal “Nisha” Jankowski and Esports Team of the Year for its Dota 2 roster.

Riot Games also took Esports Game of the Year honors in association with The Koyo Store for League of Legends. Esports Content Team of the Year went to the League of Legends European Championship and the LOL Season Opening being named Esports Creative Piece of the Year.

Team Secret’s Lee “Heen” Gon also took home Esports Coach of the Year honors.

“It has been a milestone year, not just for the Esports Awards, but for the esports industry,” said Michael Ashford, managing director, Esports Awards. “We have been faced with many challenges and hurdles as well as opportunities to showcase how resilient and talent led our industry is. As we conclude our fifth year with more votes, more viewership, and more mainstream partners than ever before I am pleased that we were able to put together an ambitious virtual event to celebrate those who have really made a difference and continued to push our industry forward.”

Related Story 'Valorant' Title Stoking Passions Among Avid Gamers As Possible 'Fortnite' Challenger

In the player categories, Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro took home Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF and Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF. That’s after a breakthrough year which saw him take home multiple trophies, including the biggest competition in the calendar, the Call of Duty Championship.

Elsewhere, Ryu “Keria” Min-seok picked up Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards for a performance at the League of Legends World Championship and Made Bagas “Zuxxy” Pramudita took home Esports Mobile Player of the Year.

The awards were unveiled at a virtual celebration that had more than a million viewers, per the producers. The event was hosted by Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere, with presenters including WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, DJ Steve Aoki, and Tottenham footballer and EXCEL ESPORTS brand ambassador Dele Alli.More than 30 awards were given out.

The full list of Esports Awards winners are:

Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon – Freefire

Esports Publisher of the Year In Association with LiveCGI from Esports Supply – Riot Games

Esports Game of the Year in association with The Koyo Store – League of Legends

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming – CSA

Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative – Esports Observer

Esports Play of the Year in association with Respawn – İsmailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş (BIG)

Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year in Association with eBeatz – Paper Crowns

Esports Journalist of the Year – Emily Rand

– Esports Content Team of the Year – League of Legends European Championship

Esports Content Creator of the Year In Association with Esports Stadium Arlington – UpUpDownDown

Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) – Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines

Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) – Michael “ KiXSTAr ” Stockley

Esports Host of the Year – Eefje “Sjokz” Deporteere

Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards – Ryu “Keria” Min-seok (T1)

Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony “ Shotzzy ” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports Mobile Player of the Year – Made Bagas “Zuxxy” Pramudita (Bigetron RA)

Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony “ Shotzzy ” Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)

Esports PC Player of the Year – Michał “Nisha” Jankowski (Team Secret)

Esports Team of the Year – Team Secret (Dota 2)

Esports Personality of the Year presented by Lexus – Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago

Streamer of the Year Presented by Lexus – Ibai

Esports Organisation of the Year – G2 Esports

Esports Cosplay of the Year – Glory Lamothe

Esports Creative Piece of the Year in association with eBeatz – LOL season opening

Last night, the Esports Awards hosted the inaugural Esports Awards Prelude, which saw a total of ten awards handed out. The winners included Logitech, Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill, and Eavesdrop Podcast. It also played host to the Lifetime Achievement in Esports Class of 2020 which honors individuals who have had a long-lasting impact and dedicated their professional life to improving the industry.